Nixon Power Services expands its reach

Nixon Power Services, the largest distributor of Kohler Energy power generation products, has acquired RP Power, a Kohler distributor headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. No financial terms were provided.

(Photo: Nixon Power Services)

Nixon’s territory previously included all or portions of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, North and South Carolina, Alabama and Georgie.

The acquisition expands Nixon’s Kohler representation to include Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Louisiana, and a portion of Texas.

The combined Nixon Power fourteen-state territory will include 18 facilities and 325 employees, including 130 factory certified service technicians.

“I’m excited about what this acquisition means for all parties involved,” said Nixon CEO Ron Stanley. “For customers and the market, it provides a larger partner providing enhanced resources. For our team members, it’s the validation of their accomplishments and provides growth opportunity. For the RP Team, it allows them to build on their success with a new organization focused on long-term growth and for Kohler, it represents an expanded partnership, with a proven team, that shares vision and goals with a relentless pursuit of achieving such!”

Nixon began operations in 1914 and has represented Kohler for more than 50 years across the southern U.S. In the generator business for more than 80 years, Nixon is focused exclusively on the power generation marketplace, supplying industrial, residential, and marine generators, along with an aftermarket team to deliver technical services and parts support.