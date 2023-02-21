New vice presidents named at Cummins

Cummins Inc. has announced the appointment of two new vice presidents that will assume their new roles March 1.

Jane Beaman

Jane Beaman has been named vice president and general manager for Cummins’ Pickup and Global Bus business. With more than 19 years at Cummins, she has extensive experience leading major Cummins OEM customers. With the bus market at the forefront of the energy transition, Beaman will become the primary liaison for the Engine Business and New Power for the bus industry. She will also continue to sit on the Engine Business leadership team.

Andreas Lippert is being promoted to vice president – New Power Engineering. Lippert joined Cummins in 2020 to lead the Growth Office within Corporate Strategy. In that role, he identified new growth opportunities and potential disruptions to better position Cummins to meet long-term growth targets, including participation in emerging technologies, acquisitions and early-stage incubation.

Andreas Lippert

Prior to joining Cummins, Lippert was the chief technical officer for the INNIO group with more than 20 years of international experience building global teams, leading large engineering organizations across the full product lifecycle, and managing the integration of acquisitions, along with the carve-out and standalone of businesses and engineering functions. Earlier, he held leadership roles at General Motors (GM) and General Electric (GE).

As announced earlier, José Samperio will become vice president and general manager of the North America On-Highway business.

“These three leaders have roles critical to advancing our strategy, ensuring we deliver on our commitments to our customers - including helping them navigate the energy transition - and innovating critical technologies,” said Jennifer Rumsey, President and CEO, Cummins Inc. “Jane, Andreas and José are experts in their fields and hold strategically important roles to Cummins’ long-term success. All three excel at modeling our leadership behaviors and building diverse, high-performing teams. I am delighted to add their talent and expertise to our leadership group.”