New two-braid hoses from Danfoss

Danfoss Power Solutions has launched new Aeroquip and Weatherhead hoses for engine, fuel and hydraulic applications in mobile equipment. Designed to exceed SAE 100R5 performance levels, the Aeroquip by Danfoss FC250H and Weatherhead by Danfoss H250H hoses are two-braid hoses designed to be lighter and more flexible than typical three-braid 100R5 hoses, enabling easier hose routing and reducing application weight.

Danfoss Power Solutions’ new Aeroquip and Weatherhead hoses. (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

The FC250H and H250H hoses have working pressures to 2050 psi (141 bar) and are tested to 300,000 impulse cycles, surpassing SAE 100R5 performance levels. Danfoss said the hoses weigh 20% less than conventional three-braid hoses, decreasing the overall vehicle weight and delivering fuel consumption savings over the life of the machine. With half the bend radius of the 100R5 requirement, a 25% tighter bend radius than competitive hoses and a 15% smaller outer diameter than the 100R5 maximum, the FC250H and H250H hoses are designed for the tight spaces common on today’s machinery. They offer increased routing flexibility that enables engineers to optimize system design without sacrificing performance, Danfoss Power Solutions said.

The FC250H and H250H hoses use a universal flat crimp fitting designed for easy installation and assembly. Unlike less versatile bubble crimps, the flat crimp design delivers a smaller profile that reduces installation complexity and saves up to 70% over the cost of bubble crimp tooling, the company said.

The FC250H and H250H hoses are targeted toward fuel, engine, DOT air brake and general transportation systems in construction, agriculture, mining, and vocational vehicle applications. The hoses’ braided cover along with chlorinated polyethylene inner tube ensures suitability for high-temperature fluids such as oil and multi-type fuel. The hoses are available in ISO sizes 4 through 16 (0.19 to 0.88 in./4.8 to 22.2 mm inner diameter).

