New tach/hourmeter from ENM

ENM Co. has launched a new tachometer/hourmeter for gasoline engine applications. The PT16F gauge offers complete engine speed and hour monitoring, along with extra functions such as a job timer, service timer and the ability to set various firing patterns. The meter also can keep track of the maximum engine rpm, which can help in early detection of issue with engine, the company said.

The meter has a six-digit LCD display window measuring 1.39 x 0.5 in. (35.5 x 13.5 mm) powered by a CR2450 batter with a capacity of 540 mAh. It is IP67 rated to protect against dust and water ingress, with a working temperature range of -4° to 158° F (20°C to 70°C), which enables it to be used in a wide variety of operating environments, ENM said.

