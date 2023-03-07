New president at Kohler Power Systems

Kohler has announced the appointment of Charles Hunsucker to the role of president - Kohler Power Systems. Hunsucker succeeds James Zhang, who held the position since late 2018 and he reports to Brian Melka, group president – Energy.

Charles Hunsucker

In his new role, Hunsucker will focus on positioning Kohler as the leader in industrial backup power generation, delivering innovative market solutions, developing a strong team and talent and engaging Power Systems associates and partners worldwide to drive performance. He joined Kohler Co. in 2000 and has held several leadership positions of increasing responsibility within the organization in the U.S. and globally. Most recently, he was general manager – Americas & Data Centers, Power Systems.

“Charles leads with clarity, transparency and urgency,” said Melka. “He is a recognized collaborative leader and his teams have delivered strong results in every role he’s held. Charles understands our legacy as an energy resilience leader for more than 100 years and he brings a vision for the future of Power Systems for the next 100 years.”