New president at Kohler Power Systems

By Mike Brezonick07 March 2023

Kohler has announced the appointment of Charles Hunsucker to the role of president - Kohler Power Systems. Hunsucker succeeds James Zhang, who held the position since late 2018 and he reports to Brian Melka, group president – Energy.

Charles Hunsucker Charles Hunsucker

In his new role, Hunsucker will focus on positioning Kohler as the leader in industrial backup power generation, delivering innovative market solutions, developing a strong team and talent and engaging Power Systems associates and partners worldwide to drive performance. He joined Kohler Co. in 2000 and has held several leadership positions of increasing responsibility within the organization in the U.S. and globally. Most recently, he was general manager – Americas & Data Centers, Power Systems.

“Charles leads with clarity, transparency and urgency,” said Melka. “He is a recognized collaborative leader and his teams have delivered strong results in every role he’s held. Charles understands our legacy as an energy resilience leader for more than 100 years and he brings a vision for the future of Power Systems for the next 100 years.”

Appointments Personnel Power Generation
MAGAZINES
Latest News
John Deere to unveil new batteries, electronics solutions
New Kreisel batteries, charging technology displayed at ConExpo-Con/Agg
Baudouin introduces new 8M33 engine at MEE
Engine features a ‘power dense’ design
Perkins power generation engine series debuts at MEE 2023
New 5000 Series for power generation market debuts at Middle East Energy 2023