New president at Hino Trucks

Hino Trucks is pleased to announce the appointment of Glenn Ellis to the position of president and chairman of the board for Hino Trucks, effective Feb. 1. Ellis succeeds Shigehiro Matsuoka, who retired after holding the position for four years and is the first U.S.-born president of Hino Trucks.

Glenn Ellis

Ellis will also serve as an officer of Hino Motors Limited, Hino Trucks’ parent company.

Ellis joined Hino Trucks in 2004 and has led the efforts to build Hino Trucks’ brand in the U.S. market. In his most recent role as senior vice president of Customer Experience, he focused on expanding Hino’s dealer network and product offering to include zero-emissions trucks while continuing to grow Hino trucks’ market share.

Hino Trucks also announced several other organizational changes as part of its overall restructuring to support widening product options and growth in the U.S. Bob Petz, who previously served as senior vice president of Vehicle and Parts Sales, has been appointed chief operating officer and executive vice president. Petz joined Hino Trucks U.S. in 2004. In addition to product development, all sales, parts and service operations will report to Petz in his new role.

John Donato, previously vice president of Parts Operations, will take over as senior vice president of Sales and Marketing.

“It’s an extremely exciting time at Hino Trucks, especially as the trucking industry is adopting sustainable technology with infrastructure that is becoming increasingly available,” Ellis said. “I am proud of Hino’s many achievements. The changes within my leadership team are designed to enhance the focus and execution in areas that will support our customers and our long-term product strategy. I am confident that my leadership team, who have outstanding records of delivering results, will continue to contribute to Hino Trucks’ future success.”

Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group company, manufactures, sells and services a lineup of Class 4 though Class 8 commercial trucks in the United States.