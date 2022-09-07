New Perkins distributor for the Dominican Republic, Jamaica

Perkins Engines Co. Limited has entered into an agreement appointing IMCA as its authorized distributor for the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. The agreement was effective Aug. 15.

With more than seven decades of experience serving the construction, mining, agricultural, commerce, power generation, transportation, cargo handling and other industries, IMCA is headquartered in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, with a further five branches located across its territory. The company has an experienced team of over 450 sales, repair and servicing technicians.

“I’m delighted that we’ve appointed IMCA as our authorized distributor for the Dominican Republic and Jamaica, as their customer focused ethos aligns closely with our Perkins values,” said Jaz Gill, vice president of global sales, marketing, service and parts at Perkins. “With over 77 years’ experience in this industry, IMCA is very well-placed to provide our valued customers with the exceptional service they expect.”

“Through a deep understanding of our customers’ needs we always find the right solution for the job, with reliable equipment and aftermarket product support services to take our customers’ businesses to the next level,” said Sergio Soto Putterman, IMCA’s commercial operations vice president. “We are very proud to be named as the Perkins distributor for this territory, a role which will enable us to work with and provide support to Perkins-powered end users.”