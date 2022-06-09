New online transmission selection tool

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies announced it has a new online selector tool designed to help users choose the optimal transmission from its portfolio.

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies’ online transmission selector guides customers to the appropriate transmission choice with a series of questions about their needs. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Small to midsize fleets and dealership salespeople will benefit from the online selector,” said Michael Garrison, lead applications engineer, Eaton’s Vehicle Group. “The tool eliminates much of the guess work when it comes to selecting the ideal transmission that best fits the user’s needs based on their particular requirements.”

To guide customers to the appropriate transmission choice, the online selector asks a series of questions, such as how the vehicle is used, its maximum gross weight rating, the type of terrain on which it will operate and whether it will be used with a power take-off (PTO) unit. Based on the responses, the tool provides two transmission recommendations and a suggested axle ratio range.

Users can register for an account, which allows them to save their specifications, and generate a downloadable PDF file for reference and/or dealership consultation. Help is always available via a link on the tool homepage if the user requires assistance with definitions or examples. If the user has questions on transmission specifications, they are directed to a Roadranger representative.

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies’ portfolio includes the new Endurant XD and Endurant XD Pro; the Endurant HD; the Fuller Advantage series; and the UltraShift Plus series (MXP, VXP, MHP, VMS, VCS).

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies is a 50/50 joint venture between Eaton and Cummins. The global joint venture produces heavy-duty automated transmissions for the commercial vehicle market.