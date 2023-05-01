New North American president for Bomag

Bomag Americas announced that Brian Bieller has been selected as the new president of North American operations effective March 10, 2023. In this position, Bieller reports to Ralf Junker, president Bomag Group in Boppard, Germany.

Bieller’s experience in road construction equipment started in high school while working for a dealer. Most recently he was president & CEO at LeeBoy, Inc., for nearly two years and was responsible for managing all functions of the organization including manufacturing operations.

Prior to his tenure with LeeBoy, Bieller served as president and regional general manager, North America, for Dynapac, which like Bomag is a Fayat Group company. He also spent more than seven years at Atlas Copco.

“We are happy to have Brian rejoin the Fayat Group in this new role, and we wish him success as he leads Bomag Americas into the next season of growth and profitability,” Junker said.