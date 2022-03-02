New name for Bay Diesel

Bay Diesel, a company focused on marine diesel repair and industrial power generation, celebrated its 40th anniversary with a brand refresh that it said reflects how the business has changed through decades of growth. The Chesapeake, Va.-based company is now Bay Power Solutions.

The company was founded in 1982 as a diesel engine repair service for marine vessels. It then expanded into the repair, sales, and parts for industrial grade diesel generators.

In entering the market sphere for power generation, the company said the future of power has opened a world of possibilities for its business.

A microgrid based on a gen-set from Generac. (Photo: Bay Power Solutions)

“With the wind turbines offshore throughout the East, our strong portfolio of natural gas products, and other emerging power markets - broadening our name to ‘Bay Power Solutions’ better represents who we are now and who we will be in the years to come,” said President Rob Robins. “Whether it is mechanical or electrical power, our experienced staff of engineers and technicians have the solution.”

In addition to serving marine engines locally and worldwide, Bay Power Solutions is a distributor of Generac Industrial Power in most of Virginia and West Virginia.

The company designs power systems using natural gas, bi-fuel, propane, and diesel gen-sets and is engaged with sustainable power by servicing marine vessels that support the construction and operation of wind turbines. It also offers electric vehicle charging stations and solar microgrids.