New marine battery from Webasto

Webasto has developed a new battery system designed for recreational and commercial vessels. The CV Standard Battery System is engineered to deliver optimal battery performance in a modular and scalable package.

For vessels with extensive dc onboard power networks that require a robust management system, the CV Standard Battery System offers 35 to 350 kWh of capacity and is configurable for 400 and 800 V applications. It incorporates Samsung’s advanced SDI prismatic Ni-rich NMC battery cell technology and delivers a charge-discharge rate of 38/52 kW with a maximum performance of 115/150 kW.

Because the CV Standard Battery System is modular, it can be expanded up to 10 batteries, the company said, and advanced electronics offer remote monitoring of the system via a J1939 network.

“The breakthrough technology of the CV Standard Battery System represents Webasto’s entry into marine electrical power solutions,” said David Wollard, senior director for Marine Climate, Webasto Americas. “It’s a cost-effective energy supply solution that will change how large vessels utilize DC power while at sea.”

Thermal management is provided by a liquid cooling system with connections outside a rugged marinized housing. Temperature runaway detection is integrated into the CV Standard Battery System, as is a proprietary pressure equalization system that provides added safety, Webasto said. Internal desiccant cartridges are used to eliminate condensation, and the combination ensures maximum performance for the life of the unit, the company said.

The CV Standard Battery System has an operating temperature range of -22° to 140° F (-30° to 60° C) and can withstand humidity up to 100%. Each unit is 37.8 in. long, 27 in. wide and 11.8 in. high and weighs less than 617 lb., the company said.

