New lubricant for heavy-duty transmissions, hydraulics

Petro-Canada Lubricants, an HF Sinclair brand, has launched Produro To-4+ UHP, a multi-purpose synthetic all-season transmission, hydraulic, driveline and wet brake fluid for heavy-duty mobile equipment that increases equipment productivity and decreases operating costs.

Developed to improve the performance of mining and construction equipment operating in extreme conditions, Produro To-4+ UHP is formulated to maximize durability and equipment protection at elevated system temperatures and in severe operating conditions.

Offering improvement in High Temperature High Shear (HTHS) and in-service viscosity, as well as the potential to safely extend oil drain intervals, Produro To-4+ UHP can deliver significant cost savings for equipment operators, Petro Canada said.

During a more than two-year long customer trial, the fluid demonstrated the ability to meet the requirements of the Caterpillar TO-4 specification, increase equipment life by up to 6% and deliver significant cost savings based on 25 units for a large Canadian mine operating across two sites.

Petro Canada said the advanced fluid can also eliminate seasonal change-outs for hydraulics, wet brakes, drivetrains and transmissions without compromising the lubricant performance or equipment wear. Due to the fluid’s ability to prolong equipment life, Produro To-4+ UHP can also help support a mining operation’s sustainability goals.

“Produro To-4+ UHP is a game changer,” said Sharon Perichak, segment marketing manager for mining at Petro-Canada Lubricants. “Working closely with our trial partner, we developed this fluid to extend transmission life and hours of service while reducing running costs.

“For years we have been supporting mining operators and equipment owners to overcome their lubricant challenges and optimize equipment performance. This ethos and collaborative approach has been at the forefront of the innovation and development behind Produro To-4+ UHP and we are delighted to offer equipment operators the step-change in protection the transmission fluid delivers.”