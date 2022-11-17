New load bank systems from Trystar

Trystar, the Faribault, Minn., supplier of electrical testing, control and conveyance products, has developed a new product offering designed to address growing interest businesses have in power resiliency. The new power resiliency package consists of a load bank, docking station and cabling that is tailored to each customer’s specific permanent or rental generator backup power system.

Trystar’s power resiliency package incorporates a load bank, docking station and cabling. (Photo: Trystar)

Along with ensuring proper gen-set operation, load bank testing reduces wet-stacking issues in diesel gen-sets which can occur when the unit is operated at light loads for extended periods. Load bank testing is required for many standby power installations and is generally considered a needed maintenance practice.

Through its 2020 acquisition of Load Banks Direct, Trystar offers a range of load bank configurations with power ratings from 50 to 3000 kW, including trailer-mounted, stationary, portable, duct- and roof-mounted and custom designs. The company’s docking stations are designed to accommodate the installation of both permanent and temporary generators and load banks.

Trystar also manufactures the associated switchgear and automatic or manual transfer switches, which make the transfer process seamless.

“By producing load banks, docking stations, and connection products under one roof in Faribault, Minn., we are uniquely positioned to design and build a solution whose components are built to function together as a unified and coherent system,” said Chris Tacheny, Trystar sales manager-Midwest/Canada. “In addition to enhanced performance, customers can place one phone call for questions or concerns.”