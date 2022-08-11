New KTR subsidiary in Singapore

German coupling specialist KTR Systems GmbH has founded a new subsidiary in Singapore. KTR Systems Singapore Pte Ltd will be led by General Manager Arthur Low, who has been active in the international drive market for more than 20 years and has extensive knowledge of the industry, the company said.

With that addition, the worldwide KTR network now comprises 25 subsidiaries.

“With the foundation of KTR Singapore we are pleased to have reached another milestone for the global expansion of the KTR Group,” said KTR Managing Director Nicola Warning. “And to have created a hub for supplying the Southeast Asian economic area, which will gain further importance due to the new free trade agreement RCEP.

“Furthermore, with our latest subsidiary we can also offer our international customers at their Asian locations a supply with our products in the usual quality and reliability. The geographical location of the new site also offers us the possibility of supplying our customers in ASEAN from our production sites in Taiwan, China and India. In addition to the cost and time savings from reducing overseas deliveries, which are beneficial to our customers, we are pleased to be able to take the next step in the direction of ‘Go Green’ and thus reduce CO2 emissions.”

The Singapore location is currently under construction and is expected to commence full operations in October.

KTR Systems GmbH develops and produces mechanical couplings, brakes, coolers and hydraulic components for mechanical drive systems, including mobile and marine equipment, as well as plant engineering.