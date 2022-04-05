New keel-cooled engine

Attending marine technology show Nor-Shipping 2022 through its partner and distributor Frydenbø Industri AS, FPT Industrial presented its new keel-cooled C16 600 marine engine for commercial vessels.

The C16 600 diesel engine in keel cooling configuration is a six-cylinder inline unit developing 441 kW (600 hp) maximum power. It has 15.9-L displacement with common-rail injection and single-stage water cooled waste gate turbo with aftercooler.

FPT Industrial explained that keel cooling is an effective solution for engines operating in sandy, muddy and shallow water. Thanks to its position along the keel or incorporated into the hull itself, and therefore in constant contact with the water, such cooling system can efficiently dissipate engine’s heat and cool it down, without the need to circulate salt water in the engine. The main benefits include protecting the engine from seawater corrosion, preventing frequent obstruction of the seawater filter and damage to the seawater impeller.

The new C16 600 Keel Cooling is already available for order and is especially designed for push and tug boats, ferries, dredgers and commercial fishing vessels, operating in brown waters, inland waterways and harbors.

“Through this new addition to our Keel Cooling configuration marine line-up,” said Fabio Rigon, FPT Industrial Vice President Europe, “we aim to offer a wider customer base all the benefits of this solution that guarantees reduced downtime with clear financial and operational advantages to professionals working in particular operating areas.”

Keel cooling configuration has been already adopted by FPT Industrial on its N40 250 E, N67 450 N and N67 570 EVO marine powertrains.