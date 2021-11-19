New HQ for Bonfiglioli Spain

Tecnotrans Bonfiglioli, SA, the Spanish branch of Italian gear motor, drive system and planetary gearbox specialist Bonfiglioli, is moving its headquarters to the municipality of Castellbisbal, in the province of Barcelona. Construction of the new facility has begun and is expected to be completed in June 2022. The site is scheduled to be fully up and running by August 2022.

David Bassas, general director of Tecnotrans Bonfiglioli, explained that “with this change of headquarters, Bonfiglioli intends to promote our company’s role within our sector, improving and optimizing work protocols to provide a better service to our clients, thanks also to the renovation of our facilities.”

The new branch base is built on an area of 14,000 m2 (150,695 sq. ft.) and will operate in a 6900 m2 (74,270 sq. ft.) office and logistics area. The building has been designed to create open spaces, aiming to create a dynamic, inspiring and proactive environment and to generate an environment of constant collaboration and communication among the entire staff.

At the logistics level, the company said it will lead to an optimization of the flow of materials and an improvement of the structures thanks to a new storage and intralogistics systems. In addition, a large solar panel will be installed which will produce 35% of the necessary energy, all with sustainability and energy efficiency in mind, the company said.