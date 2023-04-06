New Holland wins plant investment, launches TE6 straddle tractors

New Holland Center of Excellence for grape harvesters in Coëx, France (Photo: CNH Industrial)

CNH Industrial is to invest €21.4 million ($19.6 million) over the next two years in its New Holland Center of Excellence. The facility is located in Coëx, a town in the Vendée region of France between Nantes and La Rochelle on the Atlantic coast.

The investment is intended to increase the site’s manufacturing capacity and product development capability.

“The Coëx site is recognised globally as a center of excellence for speciality harvesting exports,” said Carlo Sisto, president, EMEA CNH Industrial.

The New Holland facility in Coëx has been developing and producing mechanized grape harvesting technology for more than 70 years. Currently, self-propelled grape and olive harvesters are produced for global export.

The announcement comes as New Holland launched its new range of TE6 straddle tractors. Developed in partnership with Turin-based design house Pininfarina, the tractors have been specially designed for narrow vineyards, similar to those in the Champagne region.

New Holland TE6 straddle tractor (Photo: CNH Industrial)

Key features of the new TE6.120N and TE6.150N tractors include the new Superllight steering system, Intelliflow hydraulic system, Intelliview IV Plus and MyPLM Connect, to allow data analysis either remotely or onboard in real time.

In addition, there are three independent tool zones for a variety of implement combinations. These are designed for an ‘extra quick’ hitch, needing less than 10 minutes for the sprayer. Tools can be hitched without the operator leaving the cab.

Power is delivered by an FPT Industrial Stage 5 engine. The Intelliflow system ensures balanced power distribution around the machine.

Thierry Le Briquer, Grape, Olive and Coffee Harvester Global Product and Platform manager at New Holland, said: “Multifunctionality, manoeuvrability, compact design and power: these are the key elements of the new Straddle Tractor range that is completely revolutionizing our offering.”

The TE6 is now progressing through the Origine France Garantie, certification of products manufactured in the country. The tractors will be available towards the end of 2023.