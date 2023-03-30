New Holland Construction reveals electric mini excavator

The new E15X mini excavator (Photo courtesy of New Holland Construction)

New Holland Construction is releasing its first commercially available EV machine E15X, the electric-powered, zero-emission mini excavator that debuted at ConExpo 2023 in Las Vegas.

Launching in April, the E15X has a 29-hp cobalt-free lithium-ion battery and a 21.5-hp motor – equivalent in power to its E14D diesel counterpart.

When fully charged, the battery can operate for up to eight hours, and it can recharge in 10 hours with a standard 110-volt outlet or within an hour with its fast-charge features, the manufacturer said.

The mini excavator uses bio-hydraulic oil to extend service intervals; comes with pre-set precision, normal, productivity and individual control modes that can be independently adjusted; and runs quieter than similar diesel models.

“This is New Holland Construction’s first step into EV, a segment that’s going to continue to evolve and grow over the next decade not only for the industry, but for New Holland Construction,” said Tyler Mills, head of New Holland Construction North America.

Mills said the E15X is built to work indoors, outdoors, in tight spaces and in noise-restrictive areas, and the new mini excavator can handle jobs in construction, landscaping, utility digging, demolition and more.

The machines variable height and width adjustments allow the E15X’s undercarriage to be narrowed to 31 inches and the height to be lowered to less than 4.9 feet by rotating the roll bar. According to the manufacturer, customers can fit the E15X through most standard-sized doors.

“The fast charge times, zero-emission engine and adjustable features make the E15X electric power mini excavator an innovative and environmentally friendly method to get the job done,” Mills said.