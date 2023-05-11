New head of Engineering and Technology at DTNA

Randy DeBortoli will take over as senior vice president Engineering and Technology at Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) as of July 1. He succeeds Rainer Müller-Finkeldei, who took over the responsibility for Mercedes-Benz Trucks Product Engineering in May 2023 and is in charge of the Mercedes- Benz Trucks engineering units in Germany, Brazil and Turkey.

Randy DeBortoli

In his new role, Randy DeBortoli will become part of DTNA’s senior leadership team, reporting to John O’Leary, member of the board of management of Daimler Truck AG and responsible for the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses brands.

DeBortoli started his career at DTNA in 1992 and brings over 30 years of experience in heavy vehicle engineering at Daimler Truck to his new role. From starting as a mechanical engineer for Freightliner, to serving as manager for custom engineering, to director of engineering for the Western Star brand. In 2012, he became chief engineer and has held various engineering assignments since. In his current position, he has led the product validation engineering department at DTNA since 2021.

“In all previous roles, Randy DeBortoli has always demonstrated a clear commitment to a successful cross-functional and international collaboration at Daimler Truck, showing his passion to serve all who keep the world moving,” said Martin Daum, chairman of Daimler Truck AG. “The entire Daimler Truck board of management is pleased to welcome Randy DeBortoli to his new role and is convinced that his leadership skills will be instrumental in helping to drive forward our vision of leading sustainable transportation.”