New engines for Case IH Luxxum tractors

Case IH Luxxum 110 tractor Photo: CNH Industrial

Case IH has introduced an upgraded engine for its Luxxum tractor range.

The new four-cylinder 3.6-litre engine from FPT delivers more power and torque. Specifically, there is a 5% increase in torque at 1300 rpm.

Three variants are available, respectively delivering 101, 110 and 117 hp (74, 81 and 86 kW). All are driven via the ActiveDrive 4 semi-automatic transmission. The engines are Stage 5 emissions compliant.

The new engine has the same footprint as the previous version, helping to maintain the same overall size of the Luxxum tractors and maintain the same forward visibility angles.

Other features include the new Compact HI-eSCR2 engine emissions aftertreatment system. This integrates a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), a maintenance-free particulate filter and a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) unit. The Compact HI-eSCR2 is maintenance free, meaning no components to replace and less mechanical cleaning over the vehicle lifetime.

The engine is reported to an exhaust gas recirculation level of less than 10%, which helps to optimise combustion while using a smaller SCR system.

Other features include a front loader with electrohydraulic joystick operation. This combines front loader controls with transmission controls, eliminating the need to switch between the multicontroller and joystick.

The joystick works with the new L-series front loaders. The A range offers reliable functionality, while the U range is ‘ideal for everday handling tasks’. The flagship t range is designed for intensive handling work.

Tractors and loaders are now available to order through Case IH dealers across Europe.