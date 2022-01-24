New Endurant XD series transmissions

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies, the joint venture between Eaton and Cummins that supplies heavy-duty automated transmissions for commercial vehicle markets, has released specifications for its new Endurant XD and Endurant XD Pro transmissions.

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies has released specifications for its new Endurant XD and Endurant XD Pro transmissions.

The Endurant XD is rated for engines with a maximum torque rating of 1650 to 1850 lb. ft. and is designed for on-highway applications up to 166,000 lb. gross combined weight rating (GCWR). The Endurant XD Pro configuration adds more capability and features for severe service applications. It has an unlimited GCWR and can be paired with more powerful engines.

The new transmissions are purpose-built, high-performance automated transmissions designed for on-highway applications with high gross combined weight ratings, such as double and triple trailer trucks, and severe-duty on/off highway applications, including dump and logging trucks.

The Endurant XD series incorporates a twin-countershaft design with helical gearing and large bearings optimized for higher engine torque, the company said. A new 18D ratio set with 20.5:1 overall ratio with small, even steps is designed to ensure smooth shifts and excellent performance in all driving conditions. Wiring and wiring and sensors are internal to minimize exposure and corrosion for improved reliability. In addition, the unit is 225 lb. lighter than comparable Eaton UltraShift Plus transmissions, the company said.

A new input shaft driven power take-off (PTO) system delivers power to an eight-bolt bottom mount and four-bolt rear mount that can operate independently of the transmission gear. The four-bolt rear mount has an external pressurized lube port and a large center distance, providing an alternative when there’s no room for a bottom mount PTO. Total combined PTO capacity is 160 hp or 610 lb. ft. of torque.

Precision lube system

To mitigate maintenance costs, Eaton Cummins utilizes a precision lubrication system that yields up to 2% better fuel economy than the UltraShift Plus, the company said. Other maintenance-related design features include a replaceable input shaft wear sleeve new internal oil temperature and fluid pressure sensors and clutch life prognostics.

Unique software features to the Endurant XD Pro include Rock Free, which helps avoid getting stuck in sand, mud, or snow by using the accelerator to rock the vehicle free, and the Off-highway Performance Goal, which is an optimized calibration for operation on natural rolling terrain and soft soil.

Production of the Endurant XD series begin will begin in the third quarter. Truck manufacturers are expected to announce availability of Endurant XD series at a later date.

https://www.eatoncummins.com/