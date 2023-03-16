New electrified drivetrain from Dana

Dana Inc. announced several initiatives ― including new drivetrain offerings for electrified vehicles ― at ConExpo.

Among these initiatives, the company:

- Debuted the Spicer Electrified eSP502 e-Transmission for the North American construction market. The flexible platform is designed to support the electrification of mid-sized wheel loaders, rough terrain cranes, and other off-highway vehicles, with availability now expanded to empty container handlers and reach stackers in the material[1]handling market.

Dana has unveiled its new Spicer Electrified eSP502 e-Transmission at ConExpo. (Photo: Dana)

- Introduced a new modular Spicer drivetrain for telehandlers with 12,000 lb. lifting capacities designed to enable original-equipment manufacturers to seamlessly transition from conventional vehicle designs to next-generation zero-emissions powertrains.

- Announced it is Increasing process capabilities and equipment capacity at its Lafayette, Ind., facility, which manufactures Spicer Torque-Hub track drives to meet the rising demand of compact track loaders (CTLs) and other small- to mid-sized construction vehicles in North America.

“In conjunction with our customers, Dana is always pursuing opportunities to eliminate waste and maximize customer satisfaction,” said Jeroen Decleer, senior vice president, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems for Dana Incorporated. “By strategically expanding our product and process capabilities in North America, Dana is well-positioned to partner with our customers in the region to address changing market demands and considerations.”

Dana’s eSP502 e-Transmission utilizes a dual-motor, two-speed design that is built on a flexible platform to enable optimized performance at maximum efficiency in a compact package, the company said. The modular approach to the transmission design allows for a single motor solution, as well as an optional power take-off, depending on the specific vehicle requirements. Delivering high efficiency in a compact package that performs like a conventional powershift transmission, the dual-motor version supports continuous power outputs up to 326 hp (240 kW), while the single-motor configuration is engineered for 187 hp (140 kW) of continuous output.

Equipped with next-generation control software and functional safety readiness eSP502 incorporates a patented clutch design and Dana TM4 high-voltage motors of up to 800 V. The unit’s compact and modular design allows it to be adapted for use in 4x2 or 4x4 vehicle applications with a range of ratio options to support a variety of vehicle types.

Dana’s new telehandler driveline is equipped with a compact Spicer 312 dropbox for high-power hydrostatic motors. The new dropbox functions as a continuously variable transmission without torque interruption, delivering enhanced performance with precise maneuvering at low speeds, reduced fuel consumption, and an integrated spring applied hydraulic release parking brake, Dana said. The system includes Spicer 222 front and rear heavy-duty axles, which each incorporate a limited-slip differential and maintenance-free brakes. The complete driveline system is optimized for efficiency as well as noise, vibration, and harshness.