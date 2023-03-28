New electric drives at IFPE

Reggiana Riduttori showcased at ConExpo/IFPE 2023 a new compact electric traction drive family: the E Drives series.

This series is composed of wheel, track, slewing and winch drives for various applications as aerial work platforms, light construction equipment, agricultural machinery, forklifts, ground support equipment, electric cranes and municipality vehicles.

The whole power transmission range offers a choice of options in electric motor input and torque output. The drives are compatible with DC, brushless, PMAC, and AC electric motors. They cover a power input from 0.5 to 132 kW and ratios from 50 to 1800. In terms of voltage, these products can handle from 12 to 96 V and from 230 to 400 V.

Reggiana Riduttori said these drives are designed to cope with intense application cycles and have a high resistance to torque peaks, while maintaining a compact design and low noise emissions.

The drives feature special support bearings to withstand high radial and axial loads, high gear efficiency for energy savings and longer battery life, and negative brake (electromagnetic or hydraulic).

All products in the range can be equipped with custom-made accessories to make the assembly into the application as simple and efficient as possible.

The range is engineered and fully manufactured in the company’s headquarters in Italy.

Reggiana Riduttori celebrates this year an important anniversary as the company was founded 50 years ago in the Reggio Emilia province in Italy, the renowned Motor Valley.

The company is part of the Interpump Group since 2019 and earlier this year opened a new branch office in Germany; Interpump Antriebstechnik, is based in Stuttgart and is managed by Bernd Jonkmanns.