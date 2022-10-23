New electric distribution box from MTA

MTA exhibited at Bauma 2022 its new MEC 97, a modular electric distribution center for off-highway applications interfaced with a CAN bus pug-in module.

The company said, MEC 97 has been developed for engine bay installation and is produced with printed circuit board (PCB) logic and press-fit technology.

The electric center Is compact in design and offers a high level of customization, integrating all functions in one piece.

The CAN bus plug-in module allows the connection of MEC 97 to the vehicle’s CAN bus, through which it can drive the relays and generate the actuations needed; it also conveys diagnostic information.

The CAN bus module can be programmed through MTA Studio, MTA’s proprietary software that even less experienced customers can use to easily and quickly customise all dashboards, displays and electronic control units by MTA.

The company exhibited in A2.404.