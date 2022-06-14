New distributor for JDPS in northern Europe

NPS Diesel Group, a distributor of John Deere Power Systems hardware in the France, Iceland and the Benelux region, is to start marketing JDPS power solutions in Germany. The company takes over the territory from former distributor DGS Diesel und Getriebeservice, located in Mainz, which will continue as a local operation.

Located in Celle, Hanover, NPS Diesel GmbH will offer sales and serving to customers in northern Germany. The company offers extensive related expertise, including engine customisation and application support (in German language).

Supported by NPS Diesel, the company can further offer experience with the latest technologies, such as electrification, hybridisation and alternative fuels (H2), together with certification knowledge. Understanding of emissions classifications and regulations further support development of innovative products.

The company will be able to offer a full line of JDPS industrial and marine engines. Additionally, there will be new tech solutions, including the Xeamos aftertreatment systems, compact, installation-ready marine systems which meet IMO 3 and Stage 5 emissions standards. In addition, the Zenoro generators are a line of custom-built gen sets for marine applications, powered by 4.5- to 13.5-litre John Deere engines.

Sven Krieckaert, MD of NPS Diesel GmbH, said: “We are grateful for the opportunity. We have the right combination of expertise and products to service the large, dynamic OEM market, and provide extensive application support. And we’re ready to make a lot of noise to raise awareness about John Deere’s solutions. I’m confident this is a great foundation for the future success of both our companies in Germany.”