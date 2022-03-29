New directional control valve from Hydac

Hydac has introduced a new piloted directional control valve for mobile equipment applications. The new HPK16SE/SF valve is a two-position, three-way, screw-in cartridge valve currently available for size 16 cavities.

Hydac’s new HPK16SE/SF valve. (Photo: Hydac)

“The addition of the HPK16SE and HPK16SF to our broad product offerings has tremendous value,” said Chase Saylor, group product manager for Compact Hydraulics at Hydac. “It’s a market leader with working pressures up to 5000 psi and flows up to 40 gpm.”

Saylor said the HPK16 valves can be used for functional control such as flow regulation, pressure compensation and directional control. “It also benefits customers with minimal height requirements above the mounting surface conserving precious space important in many mobile applications,” he added.

The valves incorporate several design features intended to enhance service life, such as hardened bodies and spools, as well as what the company called “innovative damping features.” Internal leakage is less than 100 cc/min at 3000 psi, Hydac said.

Multiple preload pressure settings enhance circuit design options, while extended operating limits eliminate the need for pressure reducing valves at the pilot ports, the company said.

The HPK16SE and HPK16SF valves are manufactured at Hydac’s facilities in Glendale Heights, Ill., and are available for purchase, the company said.

www.hydac-na.com