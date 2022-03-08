New department, new positions at Isuzu Diesel

Isuzu Diesel has established a new Supply Chain Management Department and announced a pair of sales appointments, all of which the company said will help it better serve customers, dealers and distributors.

Ken Martin

“To increase efficiency and effectiveness, we have aligned our Supply Chain Management Department with our Sales Department, streamlining communications and processing to deliver the utmost in customer service’” said Naoki Oka, executive vice president PowerTrain. “This is a time when product sourcing is being challenged in many directions. Isuzu is listening to our customers to better supply product as it is needed.”

Bob Links

Ken Martin will lead both departments and has been promoted to executive director, Sales & SCM. Martin has been with Isuzu for 23 years and has an extensive background in sales, customer service and product sourcing.

On the sales side, the company announced the appointment of Bob Links, to executive manager, Sales. Now responsible for leading the sales department, Links has been a sales manager for Isuzu for more than 16 years and prior to that, was general manager of an engine distributor.

Scott Noyes

Isuzu has also appointed Scott Noyes to manager, Technical Sales, responsible for working with OEMs and distributors to help increase market share and collective sales goals. His experience includes sales and operational management positions at several companies, including Milton Cat.

Headquartered in Plymouth, Mich., Isuzu Diesel is Isuzu Motors America, LLC’s PowerTrain Division, supplying diesel and alternative fuel engines and power units.