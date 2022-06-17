New dealer facility supports Caterpillar customers in Western New York

The new 40000-sq.-ft. purpose-built facility will support Western New York equipment owners with machine sales and service and support. (Photo: Milton CAT)

Milton CAT, the Northeast’s Caterpillar (CAT) equipment dealer, announced the opening of its 13th location, a 40000-sq.-ft. purpose-built facility in Tonawanda, NY, intended to support Western New York equipment owners with machine sales and service, parts, work tools, hydraulic hose repair and Trimble technology from SITECH Northeast. The location also offers generator rentals and CAT merchandise, plus features a two-acre machine operation and demonstration area.

The facility’s 10000-sq.-ft. earthmoving machine service shop features tools and equipment for a wide range of service tasks. (Photo: Milton CAT)

The facility’s 10000-sq.-ft. earthmoving machine service shop features:

three in-floor scissor lifts with a 12000-lb. capacity each for compact machines

four cranes from Simmons Crane Design & Services of Tonawanda

five oil reels to dispense triple-filtered oil

tools and equipment for a wide range of service tasks

heated floors to keep technicians comfortable and to dry equipment

The parts department has a fully stocked hydraulic hose repair center that enables most repairs to be done in under 30 minutes. An automated vertical lift parts stocking system stores 22,000 different line items on revolving tracks that automatically come down when a part is sourced by the system; 96% of parts can be fulfilled directly from the facility’s inventory.

The Tonawanda facility is the first Milton CAT location with a presence by SITECH Northeast, the authorized independent provider of Trimble site positioning, machine control technology, training, support and service. The demo area will be used for both Caterpillar machine and Trimble technology sales and training demonstrations.

An open house will be held on June 17th and 18th to celebrate the opening of the new facility, with events to include hosting the Global Operator Challenge, one of many local qualifying events leading up to the finals to be held at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas.