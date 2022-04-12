New Cummins X15 diesel gets marine type approvals

Cummins Inc. announced new classifications for its X15 marine diesel engine. The engine now meets safety standards for ABS, BV, RINA and DNV class society certifications, Cummins said.

Cummins said its X15 marine diesel has received type approval from several global classification societies. (Photo: Cummins)

“Classification society certifications are integral to the safety of the commercial marine industry,” said Eric Marini, Global Marine Product Planning and Management leader. “As part of our continued investment in the marine market, the X15 is Typed Approved under the strictest validation test to meet the safety requirements from class societies. Our team is very proud to bring to market this newly classed X15 engine.”

The X15 classed engine will be in full production late this year. Initially released for the marine segment in late 2018, the X15 engine has been in the industrial market for more than 15 years and offers some of the strongest torque and performance among its direct competitors, Cummins said.

The engine is available from 450 to 600 hp (336 to 447 kW) with a weight of 3800 lb. (1724 kg), resulting in the highest power density for continuous applications in its category, the company said. Constant speed marine auxiliary ratings are available at 50 or 60 hz at 507 hp (373 kW) with the option to pair with an alternator or Stamford AvK offering.

The engine also incorporates Cummins’ XPI fuel system, engine protection capabilities, fuel sensor, gear pressure and temperature monitoring as well as digital start/stop functionality.

The X15 marine engine is available with a base warranty of 24 months or 8000 hours for heavy-duty applications and 24 months or unlimited hours for continuous duty.