New CTO at Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, a global supplier of low-emissions alternative fuel transportation technologies, has announced the appointment of Fabien G. Redon as the company’s chief technology officer (CTO) and executive vice president of product development. In this role, Redon will report directly to David M. Johnson, the company’s chief executive officer.

Fabien Redon

Redon will join Westport having served for five years as executive vice president and CTO for Achates Power. Prior to his most recent role, Redon held several other executive positions with Achates Power leading the company’s Technology, and Performance and Emissions Development activities. He has also held senior roles with leading global companies including General Motors and Detroit Diesel.

As chief technology officer and executive vice president, Redon will be responsible for developing and delivering clean alternative fuel systems products from concept to customers in the global transportation and off-road markets while effectively implementing global integration strategies to optimize resource utilization worldwide.

“Fabien brings a wealth of technical leadership experience to Westport that is ideal for continued advancement of innovation and technology while driving efficiencies,” said David M. Johnson, chief executive officer of Westport Fuel Systems. “Crucial to our strategic growth is the development and the delivery of the right solution at the right time to meet our customers needs around the world, we look forward to Fabien leading these efforts with the support of Westport’s global product development team.”

Redon assumes his new position May 1.