New counterbalance valve for Danfoss motor

Danfoss Power Solutions has introduced a counterbalance valve for its H1B bent-axis hydraulic motor, expanding the motor’s application to open-circuit systems. Specifically designed for the motor, Danfoss said the counterbalance valve enables manufacturers of wheeled and crawler excavators, crawler and truck cranes and drilling and pipe-handling machinery to harness the benefits of the variable-speed H1B motor, including compact design and efficiency, in high-power drivetrain and winching applications while preventing overspeed and cavitation.

Danfoss Power Solutions has introduced a new counterbalance valve for its H1B bent-axis hydraulic motor. (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

In comparison to competitive offerings, Danfoss said the counterbalance valve for H1B reduces pressure drop, improving system efficiency, and features integrated pressure relief valves, simplifying system integration and reducing time to market.

The valve also offers a broad range of options to optimize performance through damping and overall behavior of the main spool, as well as an optional charge port for external charging or system heat-up.

“Our customers know and love our H1 family of bent-axis motors,” said Sünje Marsch, high-power portfolio manager, Hydrostatics, Danfoss Power Solutions. “This new counterbalance valve enables them to bring a motor they’ve used for years in closed-circuit propel systems to open-circuit systems, with the high power density and precise control they need for such applications.”

The DN32 counterbalance valve, available in two versions, fits H1B motors with displacements ranging from 160 to 250 cc/rev. A DN25 valve, to be introduced in 2023, will fit H1B motors with displacements ranging from 80 to 110 cc/rev. Incorporating a symmetric spool valve design, the counterbalance valve has a rated operating pressure of 350 bar (5076 psi) and a nominal flow rate of 400 lpm (105 gpm.)