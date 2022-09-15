New Cat 789 mining truck delivers more payload, speed

Rated at a 213 ton (US) nominal payload capacity, the truck is capable of moving more material with less fuel compared to the Tier 2 design. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Caterpillar’s new 789 mining truck features an advanced powertrain that the company said offers the highest horsepower in its class, while enabling increased payload and more speed on grade. Rated at a 213 ton (US) nominal payload capacity, the truck is capable of moving more material with less fuel compared to the Tier 2 design, with up to a 9% reduction in fuel consumption.

The new 789 has a rated gross machine weight of 715000 lb. and comes with a choice of body style configurations to meet specific site needs. In addition, its powertrain increases engine life by 12% and delivers better shifting and acceleration.

The new Cat 3516E quad turbocharged, 16-cylinder, four-stroke engine features two power selections: 1900 hp/1417 kW to match performance of existing fleet trucks, or 2100 hp/1566 kW for faster cycle times. Design modifications to the camshaft and piston provide optimal fuel efficiency, plus structural improvements to the cylinder head and crankshaft deliver 12% more durability than the 3516C. A 23% net torque rise delivers enhanced lugging force during acceleration, on steep grades and in rough underfoot conditions.

The Advanced Power Electronic Control Strategy (APECS) transmission offers smoother transitional shifting for a comfortable ride and productivity and efficiency improvements that reduce cycle times. (Photo: Caterpillar)

The engine is fuel-optimized for lesser regulated countries or can be configured with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) to meet EU Stage V and U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final standards.

The Advanced Power Electronic Control Strategy (APECS) transmission delivers smoother transitional shifting for a comfortable ride and productivity and efficiency improvements. Forward momentum and torque are maintained while shifting, with optimum gear selection resulting in faster acceleration. More continuous torque and rimpull deliver more power to the ground, making it possible to use a higher gear on grade.

The 789’s larger, more ergonomic cab is 17% wider with a walk-through design and fully adjustable center console. Featuring 40% less Sound Pressure Level (SPL), the quieter cab includes automated temperature control and cab filtration. Two 10-in. screens consolidate all machine data, controls and guidance information as well as applications to reduce the number of required displays. Added features include:

new speed coaching to provide operators with real-time feedback on truck operation;

more accurate measurements on the payload monitoring system to improve load tracking

360-degree surround view camera with object detection;

and optional new Auto Hoist feature that automatically raises the body and controls engine speed.

The 789’s larger, more ergonomic cab includes two 10-in. screens that consolidate all machine data, controls, guidance information and applications to reduce the number of required displays. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Fully integrated Cat electronics include 100 Mbps, two-wire ethernet connectivity for faster data transfer. Each 789 comes factory-equipped with Cat Product Link Elite with standard connectivity via cellular 4G/LTE and available cellular/satellite radio.

A new telematics platform promotes greater data acquisition and faster transmission to locally hosted or cloud-based applications. In addition, available MineStar Fleet, Detect and Health Equipment Insights, along with standard haul road analytics, help to improve operator performance, maintenance and machine life. Part of the MineStar suite of solutions, the available Driver Safety System alerts the operator if fatigue or distraction is detected.

The 789 next-generation mining truck replaces the current 789 Stage V/Tier 4 Final model. The Cat 789D will continue to be produced and is available to markets outside of North America and Europe.