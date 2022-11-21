New Canadian sales execs for DTNA

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has announced the appointment of Glen White to the role of vice president of Canadian on-highway sales, and Allison Athey to the role of vice president of Canadian vocational sales. They succeed Brad Thiessen, vice president and general manager Canadian sales, who will retire at the end of the year following a 21-year career at DTNA.

Glen White

White is a longtime employee of Daimler, who started his career in 1997 as an industrial engineer at Freightliner’s former St. Thomas, Canada assembly plant. He moved on to roles of increasing responsibility in manufacturing engineering, project controlling, engineering platform management, national account sales, manufacturing controlling, and most recently served as director of project strategy for DTNA.

Allison Athey

Athey joins DTNA from Volvo Trucks, where she has worked for the past 13 years. She started her professional career as a chemist specializing in powertrain technology development, earning two patents for her work. She later joined product marketing, supporting multiple new product launches and spending time working overseas to support international projects. Most recently, Athey served as a sales executive and liaison to dealerships located in the Northeastern U.S.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Allison Athey to the Daimler Truck North America team, and to benefit from Glen White’s vast company and industry knowledge,” said David Carson, senior vice president, sales and marketing, DTNA. “With their combined experience and leadership, we’re confident that our valued Canadian customers in both vocational and on-highway segments, and our strong Freightliner and Western Star dealers, will continue to receive the same dedicated support they expect and deserve.”