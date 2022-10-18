New battery packs from Hyundai Doosan Infracore

The Engine Division of Hyundai Doosan Infracore (HDI) is launching a new battery pack system at the Innovation Center of the Doosan Infracore Europe booth (FM.711/1) at Bauma 2022. The company said it is actively preparing for future eco-friendly business by developing pure electric solutions for compact industrial equipment, along with hybrid powertrains for small equipment and e-Powerpack battery technology.

Hyundai Doosan Infracore is displaying its new e-Powerpack batteries at Bauma 2022. (Photo: HDI)

HDI’s battery pack system, being released under the e-Powerpack brand name, utilizes standardized nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) cylindrical battery cells. HDI said it can supply various battery pack systems at various voltage levels by combining the battery modules in series and parallel.

The battery packs are suitable for use in applications such as industrial, agricultural and construction equipment. Target applications include mini-excavators, compact track loaders and zero-turn mowers.

HDI is also displaying a recently developed mild hybrid engine and the development will be expanded to include a plug-in full hybrid engine system.