New 200 kVA XQP200 gen-set from Caterpillar

The new Cat XQP200

Caterpillar has introduced the new 200 kVA Cat XQP200 mobile generator set. This is the company’s first gen-set which meets EU Stage 5 emissions standards for engines used in non-road mobile machinery.

The XQP200 is described as a fully-integrated solution which is optimized for performance and usability. Updates include the introduction of off-engine aftertreatment, needed to meet the 93% reduction target for NOx and other changes specified by EU Stage V standards.

The unit is equipped with an EMCP 4.2B digital control panel providing access to all machine features. Programmable logic controller functionality is said to support changes in process or application requirements.

The XQP200 includes a dual-wall, open-top fuel tank that helps to contain spills. Coastal ingress protection supports operation in harsh conditions.

Further features include Cat Connect, which allows remote tracking and management of the generator set. Telematics can be read in real time, including fuel level, diesel exhaust fluid level and battery voltage and status.

Speaking about the new genset, Tom Caldwell, global general manager for electric power rental solutions at Caterpillar, said: “[The XQP200] helps our customers meet their sustainability goals while addressing current regulatory standards, which is especially timely as growing numbers of European municipalities institute low emission zones.”

The unit is said to offer a series of advantages for the rental market, including the ability to flex between 50 and 60 Hz across a range of voltages.