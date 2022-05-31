Mustang announces Indian cooperation

Mustang Advanced Engineering (MAE), an American manufacturer of testing equipment, dynamometers and related products, has announced a cooperation with Dynomerk Controls of India for the Indian market. MAE, based in Twinsburg, Ohio since 1986, offers a line of high-performance dynamometers and related products, along with advanced testing and measurement systems.

A new cooperation between Mustang Advanced Engineering (MAE) and Dynomerk Controls will bring technology like MAE’s electric and hybrid testing systems to the Indian market. (Photo: MAE)

Dynomerk Controls, located at Pune, India, is a manufacturer of test stands for automotive engine and vehicle testing. Founded in 1996, Dynomerk has a well-established presence in the Indian market, supplying products and systems for automotive and defense applications within India.

With this alliance, MAE said Dynomerk will offer a range of new products and systems to the Indian market, including EV and hydrid vehicle test systems, two dynamometers, production and end-of-line test systems, hub-axle dynamometers, custom and specialty test stands, inertia and brake material test stands, axle and gearbox test stands and software, data acquisition and control systems.

“This partnership will advance both Mustang Advanced Engineering’s global presence and Dynomerk Controls’ capabilities and product offerings as well,” said David Ganzhorn, MAE’s vice president of Sales.