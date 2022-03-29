Multi-Wing updates fan specification app

Multi-Wing America has announced the release of it updated fan specification app. Optimiser 11 is designed to be a simple resource for original equipment engineers to specify the most efficient, tailor-made Multi-Wing fan for their application. It can be used to specify engine cooling fans for off-highway equipment and generator sets, as well for heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR).

Multi-Wing’s Optimiser app. (Photo: Multi-Wing)

The new app incorporates an intuitive interface that more efficiently accesses essential fan curve data, such as horsepower and sound information for select static pressure and cubic feet per minute (cfm) data. In addition, users have more flexibility to modify their dashboard, including data preferences and color selection for customized visual display of fan performance curves.

“This app allows our customers to identify the most optimized and efficient customized fan for their equipment,” says Larry Marsinek, sales engineer at Multi-Wing America. “Its improved user interface provides efficient display of important data on sound, total efficiency and performance curves that engineers need to develop the best fan specification.”

The previous version of the Optimiser app will not be updated with the newest fan information, the company said. The basic version of Optimiser 11 is available for download and for access to complete data and advanced features, contact the company.

www.multi-wing.net/optimiser