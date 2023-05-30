Multi-Wing’s new fans meet changing airflow demands

Multi-Wing O-P1L

Multi-Wing has introduced three new modular fan products lines designed to meet and exceed the demands of changing airflow, noise and efficiency requirements.

The O-P1L fan is engineered for emission-optimized engine cooling in a puller configuration for compact off-highway equipment, including backhoe-loaders, skid steers and compact- and medium-sized tractors. According to Multi-Wing, its unique blade geometry and winglets reduce noise emissions and power consumption. Blade diameters range from 12.75 to 20 in. (324 to 508 mm) with operating speeds up to 3,870 rpm at 176° F (80° C). The lightweight, stackable fan is compatible with the company’s BM20 viscous clutch and is offered in a flange-mount version.

Multi-Wing PMAX4

The modular PMAX4 fan line features aerodynamically optimized blades offering low noise emissions and tailored to high-resistance engine cooling in a range of applications, including medium and large gen-sets, compressors and off-highway equipment. It has a low axial width and is available in diameters from 20 to 33.66 in. (520 to 855 mm) with a larger diameter hub. The impeller’s blade stiffness minimizes deflection. The fan deliver high airflow and static pressure for demanding cooling applications with high ambient temperatures, said Multi-Wing. It is suitable for operating speeds up to 2500 rpm at 68° F (20° C) at full blade length.

Multi-Wing PMAX7R

The PMAX7R is targeted to medium- to large-gensets, compressors and off-highway equipment with challenging engine cooling requirements. Multi-Wing said the optimized modular blade design offers high efficiency with lower noise emissions, while the durable steel hub allows for customization without changing the blade geometry. The fan can be configured for maximum performance with 26°, 31° or 36° pitch angles.