Multi-Wing expands in Texas

Multi-Wing America, the North American subsidiary of Multi-Wing Group, has opened a new manufacturing plant in New Caney, Texas. The new facility, near Houston, has begun production of select high-volume Multi-Wing modular axial fans for engine cooling and HVACR applications.

Multi-Wing has begun production of engine cooling fans at a new facility in Texas. (Photo: Multi-Wing)

The site will also manufacture E Flow Technologies’ SmartPack and CustomFan fan packs. E Flow Technologies is an entity of Multi-Wing Group.

“Multi-Wing Group is committed to providing the best possible service to our North American customers,” said Palle Linde, president of Multi-Wing America. “By opening this plant, we are able to accommodate current and future growth and improve delivery times. We also now have a facility that is closer to several key customers.”

The Houston area was selected to complement the company’s current manufacturing plant in Ohio. Along with offering large customers in the southern U.S. and Mexico improved delivery times and cost savings, the location was selected because of the area’s strong labor force and friendly regulatory environment.

The same quality system that is in place in Ohio has been established in Texas. In addition to hiring new employees in the area, a few key Ohio employees have relocated to Texas to further establish and maintain maximum continuity and quality, the company said.

www.multi-wing.net

www.eflowtec.com