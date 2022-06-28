MTU engine powers Boxer tracked military concept vehicle

The Boxer tracked demonstrator shown at the trade fair is powered by the mtu Series 880 engine. A more powerful version of the engine is being developed for the production model. (Photo: mtu)

The “Boxer tracked” modular tracked vehicle concept, presented by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) at the Eurosatory defence technology trade fair in Paris, serves as the basis for a new family of tracked vehicles that can be equipped with the mission modules of the proven Boxer wheeled vehicles. Developed in-house, the vehicle is designed to provide a flexible, reliable, cost-effective and rapidly available that meets the requirements of NATO and other allied armed forces.

In development of the Boxer tracked, KMW builds on mtu technology from Rolls-Royce for the drive system. The demonstrator shown at the trade fair is powered by the mtu Series 880 engine, previously proven in vehicles of the German armed forces and allies. According to mtu, the Series 880 is available in eight- and 12-cylinder V configurations with a power output of 1000 to 1630 hp, making it well suited for use in heavy vehicles.

“Boxer tracked is a very well thought-out and promising project that can only work with a drive system that is as powerful as it is reliable and easy to maintain,” Paul Röck, Director Sales Governmental at Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems, stated. “With our proven mtu Series 880 engines, whose power density represents the benchmark in their power range, we deliver exactly that.

“But this is only the beginning,” he continued. “We are currently developing a more powerful version of the engine for Boxer tracked which will be suitable for all possible vehicle variants and further developments and will offer customers a high degree of future security. The performance-enhanced engine will also be excellently suited for use with a hybrid drive.” This version will be utilized in production Boxer tracked models.

Power Systems has provided mtu technology solutions for the German and allied armed forces for drive, propulsion and energy supply for many years, Rolls-Royce noted. In addition, it is developing climate-friendly products – including engines for use with sustainable fuels, hybrid drive systems and full cells for stationary power generation – that it said will play an increasing role in the governmental business.