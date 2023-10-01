MTA’s components for electrified off-road machines

MTA high voltage solutions

With its Electric and Electronic products and its customer-oriented approach, MTA has been supplying the world’s largest tractors and off-highway vehicles for many decades now, following the market needs and trends.

Today, as we all know, the transport sector is the most involved in the electric revolution started with cars and soon arrived to tractors and heavy duty vehicles.

MTA has been able, right from the beginning, to develop and produce new items, such as Power Distribution Units and Junction Boxes, to satisfy high voltage systems requirements.

An example of MTA’s high voltage Junction Box

The HV PDUs have cast aluminum housing to ensure robustness, insulation from external agents, optimal heat dissipation and correct EMC shielding.

The latest developments for heavy duty include modular PDUs with integrated active cooling systems. The modularity and versatility of the PDUs allow to adapt the same product to different platforms. A resin layer and gaskets ensure waterproofness and electrical insulation without compromising optimal heating dissipation. Today there is an increasing interest on PDUs with integrated electronics able to manage communication protocols and to diagnose the status of main internal components. The system can integrate a measurement port for high voltage checking by service technicians that integrates safety circuits and additional internal covers to guarantee the safety in any condition.

The Junction Boxes are located inside the battery pack and are connected to the Battery Management System (BMS) of the vehicle. In this way, the box can convey the current from the battery to the electric motor during driving or, in the recovery phase, it can recharge the batteries. Inside the box it is possible to include different functions as: pre-charging circuits, overload protection by fuses and contactors, insulation monitoring, temperature sensors and current monitoring, with different kind of communication with the vehicle. The junction boxes can be developed using different and mixed technologies as busbar, wirings and PCB based solutions.

MTA’s recently developed BHP22 On-Board Charger

With the recent acquisition of EDN brand, MTA widens its offer with On-Board Battery Chargers and DC/DC converters.

The OBCs produced by MTA cover voltage ranges up to 1000 V. They are easy to be integrated in the vehicles and built to resist harsh environments. They cover a wide range of commercial and industrial plug-in hybrid electric vehicles or pure electric vehicles.

An example of MTA’s high voltage Power Distribution Unit

Within the current offer, particular attention deserves the OBC BHP power class 19,2 kW for the US market and 22 kW for the European one, both single or three-phase AC power. Its conversion technology improves power density and specific power, and the bidirectional charging allows energy to flow in two directions: to and from the battery. The bidirectionality allows MTA’s customers to take full advantages of the latest applications of the “Internet of Energy”: Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Home (V2H).

The BHP has IP67 and IP6K9K protection rating and a galvanic isolation ensuring a definitive safety separation between the vehicle and the grid.

