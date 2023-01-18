MP Filtri launches MDH return filter series
By Roberta Prandi18 January 2023
The new MDH return filter reduces the amount of air that enters the tank and is especially designed for mobile or self-propelled machines.
The filter has an operating pressure up to 10 bar (1 MPa) and features some new components that deliver innovative performances, such as:
- Anti-drain membrane
- Top bypass valve
- Filter element with an innovative flow design
- Integrated diffuser
MAGAZINES
Related Articles
Latest News