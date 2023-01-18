MP Filtri launches MDH return filter series

18 January 2023

New return filters by MP Filtri

The new MDH return filter reduces the amount of air that enters the tank and is especially designed for mobile or self-propelled machines.

The filter has an operating pressure up to 10 bar (1 MPa) and features some new components that deliver innovative performances, such as:

  • Anti-drain membrane
  • Top bypass valve
  • Filter element with an innovative flow design
  • Integrated diffuser
