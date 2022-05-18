More design awards for Steyr

The Steyr 6300 Terrus CVT tractor. (Photo: Steyr)

The latest generation of the 250 to 300 hp Steyr Terrus CVT range of tractors has been granted an iF Design award, acknowledging what the company said was “advanced design’s important role in the creation of productive and efficient tractors.”

First organized in 1953, the iF Design Awards are decided by an independent jury of international design experts meets based on a set of objective screening standards. The jury grants the iF seal to products recognized as incorporating good design that benefits consumers and raises the profile of the design community.

The Terrus CVT tractors were launched in 2021, replacing the first-generation models released in 2015. With three models from 250 to 300 hp incorporating standard CVT transmissions, the tractor range features a design influenced by Steyr’s “avantgarde” philosophy, which is focused on new and stylish yet practical and thought-through concepts.

Significant areas of the Terrus CVT were restyled, ranging from the engine bonnet to the operator’s cab interior, to enhance efficiency, comfort and serviceability. As an agricultural business machine, the styling exercises involved in reimagining the Terrus CVT have carefully calculated to blend form with function and create a tractor in which style has purpose and is used to help create a better business tool.

“This latest design award for the new-generation Steyr Terrus CVT is a great recognition of the hard work of CNH Industrial’s design team in creating machines that blend style with product quality, capability, efficiency and sustainability,” said David Wilkie, director of the CNH Industrial Design Centre. “Steyr has a unique identity, and as the European tractor specialist brand of CNH Industrial has a reputation for style that matches the one it has for quality.”

The award winners were celebrated on May 16 during the iF Design Award night on the stage at Friedrichstadt-Palast theater in Berlin, Germany.

The Austrian tractor brand’s trophy shelf is becoming crowded, as earlier it was recognized with a Product Design category distinction in 2022 Red Dot Design Awards and as an “Excellent Product Design” category winner in the 2022 German Design Awards.