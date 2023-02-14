More changes for Hino in the U.S.

Eight days after announcing new leadership at Hino Trucks in the U.S., Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc. has announced a new management structure that the company said places emphasis on North American expertise with a refined focus on responsibilities. The new management team, incorporating the positions of president, chief operating officer and executive vice president, represents decades of experience in the U.S. and brings together knowledge of manufacturing, compliance and strategy from Hino globally.

Masamichi Mizukoshi

Masamichi Mizukoshi has been appointed president and CEO. He succeeds Takashi Ono, who served as president for Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A. since 2017 and has been appointed to chief Toyota business officer.

A veteran of the automotive industry, Mizukoshi has held a number of domestic and international leadership positions over his 35-year career at Toyota Motor Corp. Most recently and since 2019, he served as COO of Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A.

Davey Jung has been appointed COO and executive vice president for Toyota Business. Jung has held numerous roles at Hino Motors Manufacturing’s Michigan offices throughout the last decade–most recently as executive vice president and senior vice president for Purchasing, Sales, R&D and Corporate Strategy. Previously he spent 13 years at Dana Inc., serving as chief engineer and director of sales.

Masaki Hanayama has been named executive vice president, where he will oversee the Hino Motors Manufacturing Truck Business, Production Planning Control and R&D. Most recently, Hanayama served as Product Strategy Department officer for Hino Motors Ltd. Since starting at Hino in 1994, he has served in several leadership roles.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Hino Motors, Ltd. and sister company to Hino Motors Sales, Inc., (Hino Trucks), Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A. manufactures and distributes medium-duty trucks and is a Tier 1 supplier of automotive parts throughout North America.