MOCAP expands S Series cap offering

MOCAP has expanded its S Series Straight Plastic Cap offering to include nearly 200 total metric and imperial sizes. (Photo: MOCAP)

MOCAP has expanded its S Series Straight Plastic Cap offering to include nearly 200 total metric and imperial sizes to fit .078 in. to 5.250 in. outside diameters. The caps are suited for use as shipping caps, end caps, pipe caps, product protection, paint protection and thread protection.

The caps are available with a plain collar, and many sizes are available with a knurled top collar that makes them easier to grip and remove. The caps are offered in LDPE plastic and flexible TPE.

All parts are available in stock for shipment in box, mini-pack and micro-pack quantities.