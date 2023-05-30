Mike Brezonick retires after 33 years with Diesel Progress

After 33 years and 400 issues of Diesel Progress magazine, Mike Brezonick retires from the business this week.

Mike Brezonick hosting the recent Diesel Progress Summit in Chicago. (Photo: KHL)

His departure brings to a close a successful career in journalism. His first 14 years were spent with local newspapers, including a stint as a sports reporter on the Waukesha Freeman, but the bulk of his working life was in the power industry, grappling with diesel technology and all its variants for Diesel Progress and its sister titles.

Mike played a leading role in the publication for many decades and helped steer the business through its acquisition by KHL in 2018.

In recent years he has held multiple roles, including Publisher, Senior Editor and, since 2019, Vice President of Editorial for KHL’s Power division.

Mike Brezonick spent 33 years editing Diesel Progress magazine. (Photo: KHL)

Throughout his career, Mike has held the respect of the wider industry and his colleagues.

He said he has enormously enjoyed having a ringside seat as the industry responded to regulatory changes; “At the beginning, the engine manufacturers didn’t know how the emissions regulations could be achieved, but the diesel engine has been transformed.

“I thought the engine regulatory process would be the biggest story ever in our industry, but the energy transition will be even bigger.

“For example, the use of new fuels in ocean-going vessels. How much of that is scalable downwards? And the oil companies haven’t been heard from yet. They know how to supply fuel and they are going to figure out different fuels. It will be fascinating, and I will be watching from the sidelines.”

Mike Brezonick celebrating his retirement with coworkers and industry colleagues. (Photo: KHL)

He is looking forward to a slower pace of life - “I’ve been on a deadline for more than 50 years” – and said he will be playing golf and seeing more of his family, including his grandsons.

Following several years of health problems, he will also be able “to focus on getting better.”

Mike will be missed enormously. All at KHL Group and Diesel Progress send our thanks and best wishes for a long and happy retirement.

Magazine contacts

Diesel Progress has been preparing for Mike’s retirement. Becky Schultz joined the magazine last year as Senior Editor, and Chad Elmore remains as Managing Editor at the title. Julian Buckley is Editor of Diesel Progress International, based in the UK.

Completing the Power editorial team are Jack Burke, Editor of CompressorTech2, and Diesel & Gas Turbine Worldwide, and Riley Simpson, Web Editor for the KHL Power division.