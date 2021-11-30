Mikael Lindner to lead MAN Engines

He will be responsible for the engines and components business of MAN Truck & Bus SE.

Mikael Lindner will be responsible for the engines and components business of MAN Truck & Bus SE as head of MAN Engines and senior vice president of MAN Truck & Bus starting Jan. 1, 2022.

MAN Engines has operated as an independent business unit within the group since the beginning of 2018, a move it said has significantly improved its market and business management.

As head of MAN Engines, Lindner will lead the team of five managers responsible for strategy and business development, sales, finance, and development at the international engine competence center in Nuremberg, Germany.

His goal will be to ensure that the components business of MAN Truck & Bus continues to thrive, to benefit from the strengths within the group, and to position the company firmly in the direction of future technologies.

“MAN Engines is an integral part of MAN Truck & Bus and a reliable partner for all our customers. I want to maintain this and further expand our business for the future,” said Lindner.

Lindner has been in the engine industry since 2003. In his previous position, Lindner headed up the national organization in Japan for the distribution and service of trucks, buses and engines from Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer Scania, which, like MAN Truck & Bus, is also part of the Traton Group.

“We are delighted that MAN Engines is gaining a highly experienced manager in Mikael Lindner, who, thanks to his many years of international experience in the field of engines and components, is well-placed to develop our business at MAN Engines on a sustainable and continuous basis,” said Göran Nyberg, executive board member for Sales and Customer Operations at MAN Truck & Bus SE.

In his capacity as head of the MAN Engines Business Unit, Lindner will report to Nyberg.