Mesick gets EV post at Isuzu Commercial Truck of America

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America announced that Matthew A. Mesick has been appointed as the company’s first director, EV Strategies. The creation of the position comes just two months after the company announced that its first all-electric truck for the U.S. and Canadian markets will begin production late in the first quarter of 2024.

“As electric vehicles will play an ever-increasing role in our future, having resources focused 100% in this area is necessary for our organization to support everyone’s efforts properly,” said Shaun C. Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada. “This all-new position will focus on EV growth and supporting our dealers with necessary information concerning EV regulations, trends, subsidies and more.”

Mesick has been with Isuzu Commercial Truck of America for 11 years and has held both service and sales positions. Most recently he has served as director of Western Regional Operations for the company.

In addition to Mesick’s appointment, the company announced that two other key directors have been promoted to assistant vice president roles.

Ed Crawford has been promoted to the role of assistant vice president, Sales Operations, where he will continue to focus on production, distribution and sales-related activities. Crawford has been with Isuzu for more than 24 years.

Brian Tabel has been promoted to the role of assistant vice president, Marketing. In his 28 years with Isuzu, he has worked in field service and sales positions and has led the marketing team for almost 14 years. Most recently, Tabel became the first representative of an import chassis brand to be appointed to the board of NTEA, the association for the work truck industry.