Mercedes-Benz offers limited-edition Actros model

The Actros L Edition 3 is a special limited-edition model available for two- and three-axle versions of the latest Actros L. (Photo: Daimler Truck AG)

Mercedes-Benz Trucks chose Bauma 2022 in Munich to launch the Actros L Edition 3 as a special limited-edition model. The Edition 3, which is limited to 400 models, is available for two- and three-axle versions of the latest Actros L generation with GigaSpace and BigSpace cabs in left- and right-hand drive versions.

The Edition 3 features up to 30 additional interior and exterior features designed to enhance comfort and styling. It comes with an instrument panel in almond beige nappa leather and other leather applications on the door handles, leather steering wheel and leather seats, optional SoloStar seat corner with leather upholstery and various interior parts in carbon fiber look. A roof hatch provides ambient lighting.

Exterior highlights include exclusive stickers on the side wall, “rally stripes” on the front, a sun visor painted in white aluminum with two additional LED headlights and the “Edition 3” lettering. Also featured are stainless steel entry steps and stainless steel front and rear axle caps.

The Edition 3 is powered by the third-generation 12.8 L OM 471 six-cylinder engine with optimized turbocharging. (Photo: Daimler Truck AG)

The Edition 3 is powered by the third-generation 12.8 L OM 471 six-cylinder engine with optimized turbocharging. Two new turbochargers are tailored to the specific needs of the customer. The variant for use in long distance transport is combined with a revised exhaust gas aftertreatment system to enable fuel savings of up to 4%. The variant designed for high performance and high engine braking force is targeted for use in heavy-duty and construction applications.

Another highlight of the updated OM 471 is the extended Top Torque program option for the 450 and 480 hp versions, which provides an additional 200 Nm from seventh gear in A-Standard/A-Power drive modes. A new PowerShift Advanced automated transmission control enables improved torque buildup at low rev speeds for faster and smoother takeoff and acceleration, with up to 40% faster shifting times in the upper gears and reduced torque disruption.

The new drivetrain is available for all heavy-duty Mercedes-Benz truck series, from the Actros, Actros F to the Actros L and Arocs. In addition to the OM 471, PowerShift Advanced will be available from April 2023 for all commercial vehicle engines from Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

In addition, an engageable Hydraulic Auxiliary Drive front-wheel-drive system and turbo retarder clutch are available for the Actros L Edition 3.