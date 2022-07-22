MEC appoints new president/CEO

Jagadeesh (Jag) A. Reddy, president and CEO, Mayville Engineering Co. (MEC)

Value-added manufacturing partner Mayville Engineering Co. (MEC) announced it has named Jagadeesh (Jag) A. Reddy as president and CEO, as well as a director of the company. In addition, MEC has appointed Timothy L. Christen as non-executive Chair of the Board. Both appointments were effective July 19.

From 2018, Reddy served as a member of the senior leadership team at W.R. Grace, most recently serving as head of its Strategy and Growth function and the managing director of its Advanced Refining Technologies hydroprocessing joint venture with Chevron. Prior to that, he served in senior level positions at Pentair PLC, ITT Corp. and Xylem Inc., among others.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jag to the MEC team,” said Christen, who has been a member of the MEC Board of Directors since June 2016 and currently serves on the Audit and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees. “He is an accomplished senior executive, who brings 26 years of progressive leadership experience in leading global businesses. Jag has a deep understanding of the market dynamics that will be critical to driving the next phase of MEC’s growth. His proven expertise in strategy development, engineering, innovation, commercial and operating excellence make him ideally suited to drive sustainable, long-term growth.

“This unique combination of technology, operations, strategy, plus a proven track record of delivering improvements through lean initiatives make Jag an ideal candidate for this role,” he added.

“With increased focus on re-shoring and outsourcing by major OEMs, MEC has a critical role to play in helping our customers streamline supply chains and reduce lead times,” Reddy commented. “With our continued focus on innovation and investments in manufacturing capabilities and lean initiatives, MEC is ideally positioned to take advantage of the growing market opportunities.

“I look forward to working closely with our talented MEC team and the Board to leverage the Company’s strengths and augment our industry leading position,” he continued. “My initial focus will be on accelerating our use of innovation and technology to help drive profitable growth and margin expansion, while cultivating a culture of high performance and accountability. I look forward to sharing our updated strategy and plans for 2023 and beyond later this year.”

Reddy replaces Bob Kamphuis, retired chairman, president and CEO of MEC, who will remain in a consultative capacity through Sept. 30 to facilitate a smooth leadership transition.